Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 19 Sep 2019, 22:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vikash Kandola could not lead the Haryana Steelers to a win against Bengal Warriors

The fifth day of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg featured only one encounter where Bengal Warriors defeated the Haryana Steelers 48-36. Both the teams had performed really well in their previous matches thus the fans expected this contest to be a nerve-wrecking one.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan did not play for the Haryana-based franchise and Maninder Singh's men took the maximum advantage of his absence. Maninder Singh destroyed the Steelers with a rich haul of 18 raid points in the match. This is now Maninder's best-ever performance in a single PKL match.

He received good support from Baldev Singh tonight who chipped in with 6 tackle points. All-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh scored 5 points in the game whereas K. Prapanjan marked his return to the team in style with 7 raid points. Rinku Narwal and Jeeva Kumar combined forces to score 5 tackle points.

From the Haryana Steelers, Vinay stole the show with 14 raid points. He overshadowed the team's lead raider, Vikash Kandola who missed his Super 10 by one point. The other players disappointed as the next highest points scorer was Naveen who aggregated 5 raid points after coming in as a substitute.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 19th September 2019 -

Pawan Sehrawat is the top raider of PKL 2019

There are no changes in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard with Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal being the top 3 raiders of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Maninder Singh has reduced the gap between himself and Narwal while Siddharth Desai holds the 5th position on the list.

Baldev Singh is now at the 5th position

While there are no changes in the top 4, Bengal Warriors' Baldev Singh has grabbed the 5th spot now, courtesy of his 6 tackle points in this match. Neeraj Kumar has slipped to the 6th position.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019, news, schedule, Pro Kabaddi Results, and fantasy tips.