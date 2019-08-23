Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 could not help Patna Pirates win the match

The penultimate day of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Chennai leg witnessed a solitary encounter featuring the Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors. The three-time champions, who hold the bottom position on the points table desperately needed a win against Maninder Singh's Warriors.

The Pirates started off the match on a positive note with Pardeep Narwal and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou taking raid points consistently but, as soon as the Bengal Warriors defence got the better of Pardeep, the entire Patna Pirates team lost its momentum.

Bengal's skipper Maninder Singh led his team from the front with 10 raid points while he got good support from corner defender, Rinku Narwal who picked up 5 tackle points. K. Prapanjan contributed 6 points to the team's cause while Iranian star Mohammad Nabibakhsh added 4 points.

The combined efforts of the Bengal Warriors ensured that Pardeep Narwal's last moment brilliance did not help the Pirates claim an advantage. The Warriors inflicted two All-Outs on Pardeep Narwal's team before their skipper fought back like a lone warrior and cleaned up Bengal Warriors' defense unit.

Barring Pardeep who scored 12 points, none of the Patna players could even pick more than three points from the match. Iranian raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou finished with three points but the likes of Neeraj Kumar and Hadi Oshtorak failed to score a single point.

Besides, Neeraj and Hadi committed a total of 7 unsuccessful tackles from the match that did not help the Pirates' cause either.

The Warriors have climbed to the second position on the points table after that win while Patna continue to find themselves struggling at the bottom of the table. Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the game played on 22nd August.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pardeep Narwal's magnificent performance has taken him to the second position. Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh too entered into the top 5 owing to his Super 10. Pawan Sehrawat, however, continues to be the top raider of the season.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' List

Since Jaideep could not pull off a heroic performance last night, there are no major changes in the defenders' leader-board with Sandeep Dhull continuing to be the top defender.