Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 could not help his side win the match against Bengaluru Bulls

After a day's break, the action returned on to the kabaddi mat at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru as the home team Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with three-time winners Patna Pirates as part of the 74th fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Rohit Kumar's men won the game by the smallest of the margins in a nerve-wrecking encounter. Earlier in the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. had defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 46-44 in a high-scoring match.

With respect to the match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers first, Deepak Hooda led his team from the front with 9 raid points and 2 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal supported him well by scoring 7 raid points. However, the duo's efforts went in vain as Naveen Kumar's 16 raid points gave Dabang Delhi K.C. the upper hand.

It was Chandran Ranjit who blew away the Pink Panthers earlier in the match by pulling off a 5-point raid after which Naveen took over and brought about a whole number of points. The team's captain Joginder Narwal scored 3 tackle points while all-rounder Vijay added 4 points to the team's score after coming in as a substitute.

In the second match, Pawan Sehrawat continued his fine form in the tournament as he scored 17 raid points and guide his team to a 1-point victory. Rohit Kumar could not do much in the first half of the match but made a comeback in the second half to notch up 7 points. Mahender Singh picked up a High 5 on the defensive front as Pardeep Narwal and Mohammad Maghsoudlou's combined score of 20 points could not save the day for Patna Pirates.

With a number of great individual performances taking place in a single night, the raiders' and defenders' leader-boards saw considerable movement. Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list as on 4th September 2019.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is still the top raider of the season with his tally growing to 165 raid points. Naveen Kumar and Pardeep Narwal are 2nd and 3rd with 146 and 118 raid points, respectively whereas Maninder Singh and Siddharth Sirish Desai are the other two raiders in the Top 5 of the raiders' leader-board.

With three of the top five featuring in the matches today and all of them picking up Super 10s, this order remained intact.

Vishal Bhardwaj is dominating the 'Most Tackle Points' list but Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Kumar Dhull is inching towards him gradually. Sumit holds the third rank with 42 tackle points while Mahender Singh's High 5 helped him grab the fourth position. U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali remained in 5th place to round off the list.