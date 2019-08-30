Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Delhi leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 47 // 30 Aug 2019, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naveen Kumar broke Pardeep Narwal's all-time record of most consecutive Super 10s in Pro Kabaddi

When the caravan of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 moved from Chennai to Delhi, very few fans expected home team Dabang Delhi K.C. to win all of their home games, given that all the other hosts had failed to do well in front of their home fans. Dabang Delhi K.C. defied all expectations to defeat Bengaluru Bulls, U.P. Yoddha, U Mumba and Patna Pirates in their respective home matches.

Young raider Naveen Kumar was the star for the home side with 4 Super 10s in 4 matches, while Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal shouldered the responsibilities of the defence. Delhi edged the Bulls by 2 points before thrashing U.P. Yoddha and U Mumba by huge margins. They dominated Patna in the final game, but Pardeep Narwal's side fought back in the 2nd half only to lose by 3 points.

Speaking of the performance of the other teams, Haryana Steelers won their two matches of the Delhi leg thanks to Vikas Kandola's heroics. Pardeep Narwal too shone in the raiding department with 18 points in the only match he played, while Maninder Singh scored 24 raid points in 2 matches. Manjeet scored 16 raid points against U.P. Yoddha, but his efforts went in vain courtesy of Shrikant Jadhav's 15 raid points.

Among the defenders, Telugu Titans' Vishal Bhardwaj scored 13 tackle points in 2 matches and C. Arun supported him with 8 tackle points in the same number of games. U Mumba's Sandeep Narwal registered a High 5 versus Dabang Delhi K.C. and U.P. Yoddha's Sumit scored 8 tackle points in 2 matches.

With so many terrific individual performances taking place in the Delhi leg, there have been a lot of ups and downs in the 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list. Here's a look at the updated leader-boards -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Naveen Kumar has grabbed the top spot with 130 raid points. Pawan Sehrawat is at the 2nd position followed by Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Sirish Desai.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

There is change at the helm of the 'Most Tackle Points' list as well, because Vishal Bhardwaj has become the top defender of the league with 42 tackle points. Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sumit, Ravinder Pahal and Fazel Atrachali are the other defenders in the Top 5.