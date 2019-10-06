Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal demolished the defence of Gujarat Fortune Giants

The final leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 kicked off yesterday night in Greater Noida as U.P. Yoddha faced off against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their home leg opener. The home team sealed their position in the playoffs with a comfortable win over the table-toppers, who fielded a second-string playing seven.

In the other match of the night, Patna Pirates recorded their first league round win against the Gujarat Fortune Giants with Pardeep Narwal once again proving to be the hero for his team.

Talking about the match between U.P. Yoddha and Delhi first, the raiders and the defenders of the home franchise fired in unison to ensure that they record a half-century of points against Delhi. Monu Goyat scored a Super 10 to entertain the home fans while Nitesh Kumar impressed with a High 5 in the defence. Sumit picked up 4 tackle points for U.P. Yoddha and Shrikant Jadhav continued his fine form with 9 raid points in the game.

From Dabang Delhi K.C., young raider Neeraj Narwal stole the show with a Super 10. Sombir scored 6 tackle points, 2 bonus points and a touchpoint in this encounter while Meraj Sheykh warmed up for the playoffs with 7 raid points. However, Delhi lost the match by a 17-point margin.

Next, the Gujarat Fortune Giants locked horns with the three-time winners Patna Pirates. GB More emerged as the star for the Ahmedabad-based franchise with eight touchpoints, three bonus points and four tackle points but his teammates could not provide him with the required support as Gujarat succumbed to a six-point defeat.

Patna Pirates' skipper Pardeep Narwal amassed 17 raid points in the match to guide his team to a victory. Here are the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the two matches played on 5th October 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pardeep Narwal overtook Naveen Kumar's tally to grab the second spot on the 'Most Raid Points' list which has Pawan Kumar Sehrawat at the helm. Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh is at the 4th position while Siddharth Desai holds the 5th rank.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sumit's 4 tackle points have helped him rise to the second spot in the 'Most Tackle Points' list. He is now just six points behind the No.1 defender, Sandeep Dhull. Fazel Atrachali, Vishal Bhardwaj and Baldev Singh are the other defenders in the Top 5.