Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 39 // 29 Sep 2019, 14:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Gulia put an impressive display from the Gujarat Fortune Giants team

The caravan of Pro Kabaddi 2019 moved from Jaipur to Panchkula as the Haryana Steelers geared up to host the tournament for the next one week. On the opening night of the Panchkula leg, the home side, Haryana Steelers failed to topple UP Yoddha as Shrikant Jadhav's heroics inspired the Yoddhas to a close win.

In the 2nd match of the night, Gujarat Fortune Giants locked horns with the already eliminated Tamil Thalaivas side. As expected, the 2-time runners-up bulldozed Ran Singh and Co.

Among the individual stars, Sonu Jaglan scored 15 raid points for Gujarat Fortune Giants while the new captain Rohit Gulia too registered a Super 10. Cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal picked up a High 5 in the defence with Pankaj providing apt support with 4 tackle points.

From the losing team, Rahul Chaudhari was the top scorer with 5 points as the entire Tamil Thalaivas side disappointed the fans. None of the other players could score more than 3 points in the game.

From the home team, Vikash Kandola failed to score a Super 10 as he could take only 5 points in the raiding attack. Vinay was the hero for Haryana as his 8 raid points ensured that the home team does not lose the match by a big margin.

For UP Yoddha, Shrikant Jadhav scored 11 raid points and the duo of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit contributed 10 tackle points to the team's score. Surender Gill too chipped in with 7 points in the game.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 28th September 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

There are no changes in the top 5 of the 'Most Raid Points' list as Pardeep Narwal continues to be at the top with 243 raid points, followed by Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Maninder Singh, and Siddharth Sirish Desai.

Advertisement

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sumit has levelled the tally of Vishal Bhardwaj with 3 tackle points earned in UP Yoddha's last match. But apart from that, there are no changes in the 'Most Tackle Points' list as Sandeep Dhull continues to be the top defender of the season.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019 Schedule, news, points table, Dream 11 Pro Kabaddi, and fantasy tips.