Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat shattered the record of scoring the most raid points in a single PKL match

The fourth night of Pro Kabaddi 2019's Panchkula leg featured two star-studded encounters. The first match of the night saw season two champions U Mumba take on the three-time winners Patna Pirates and in the second game, the home side Haryana Steelers hosted the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Haryana.

Talking about the game between U Mumba and Patna Pirates first, the Mumbai-based franchise sealed their place in the playoffs with a 4-point victory over Pardeep Narwal's men.

Abhishek Singh starred for U Mumba in the raiding department with 7 raid points while skipper Fazel Atrachali led the defence from the front with 4 tackle points. Athul MS supported Abhishek to perfection with his 5 points.

From the losing team, Pardeep Narwal recorded 8 raid points and received support from Mohammad Maghsoudlou, who chipped in with 5 points. From the defence, Iranian all-rounder Hadi Oshtorak contributed 4 tackle points to the team's total but that did not suffice as the Pirates lost the game 26-30.

Next, Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls looked to cement their place in the next round with a win against Haryana Steelers and their captain Pawan led the team from the front with a monumental performance. He scored 39 raid points in the match, a record performance which saw him take over as the leading raid point-scorer in the ongoing season.

Prashanth Kumar Rai tried to save the day for Haryana, however, his 17 raid points went in vain as Bengaluru Bulls won the game 59-36.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the two encounters played last night -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat jumped back into first place on the raiders' leader-board with 281 raid points to his name. Naveen Kumar slipped to the second position while Pardeep Narwal reduced the gap between himself and Naveen to just 5 points. Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai continued in 4th place and 5th place.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Fazel Atrachali's 4 tackle points took him very close to the top spot on the list of the most tackle points for the season, but Sandeep Kumar Dhull still holds the top spot on the list with 67 tackle points.