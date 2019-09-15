Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal scored 18 raid points tonight

The 2nd night of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg saw two blockbuster encounters take place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. In the night's opener, table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. locked horns with two-time runners-up, Gujarat Fortune Giants while the three-time champions, Patna Pirates battled home team Puneri Paltan in the next match.

In the game between Gujarat and Delhi, Naveen Kumar continued his fine form to record his 13th consecutive Super 10. He received good support from Vijay and Vishal Mane tonight as Dabang Delhi K.C. solidified their position at the top with a 34-30 win over the Gujarat Fortune Giants.

All-rounder, Rohit Gulia scored a Super 10 for Gujarat, however, his teammates could not support him much as Gujarat suffered their 10th loss of the season.

In the match played later, Pardeep Narwal and Neeraj Kumar wreaked havoc against Puneri Paltan to help Patna Pirates win the match by a score of 55-33. The skipper, Pardeep Narwal aggregated 18 raid points in the match whereas cover defender, Neeraj Kumar supported him to perfection with an unbelievable 11 tackle points.

Also, Hadi Oshtorak scored 5 points in the match and all-rounder Monu contributed 4 points to the team's score.

From the home side, Manjeet tried his best to save his team from a defeat but his 8 points went in vain. Pankaj Mohite, Nitin Tomar and Amit Kumar scored a combined total of 18 points, however, the defensive unit of the team conceded points at regular intervals to their opponents.

With so many marvellous individual performances taking place in the day, there have been some changes in the lists of top raiders and top defenders. Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match on September 15, 2019:

Pawan Sehrawat is the top raider of PKL 2019

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continues to lead the list of top raiders while Pardeep Narwal has overtaken Naveen Kumar to grab the 2nd position on the raiders list. Naveen Kumar holds the 3rd spot now while Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh and Haryana Steelers' Vikash Kandola are the other raiders in the top 5.

Neeraj Kumar is in the Top 5 now

With 11 tackle points in the match against Puneri Paltan, Patna Pirates' cover defender, Neeraj Kumar has achieved the 5th position on the 'Most Tackle Points' list. There are no changes in the Top 4 with Sandeep Dhull, Vishal Bhardwaj, Fazel Atrachali and Sumit holding the four coveted spots.

