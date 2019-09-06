Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Bengaluru leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 84 // 06 Sep 2019, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Siddharth Desai and Pawan Sehrawat entertained the fans in Bengaluru with their enthralling performances Pro Kabaddi Top Raiders 2019 list

The Bengaluru leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 culminated with a nerve-wrecking encounter between home team Bengaluru Bulls and Abozar Mighani's Telugu Titans. Siddharth Desai and Pawan Sehrawat starred for their respective franchises but, ultimately the Bulls edged the Titans by 1 point.

Talking about the performance of the home team first, Bengaluru Bulls started off the home leg on a sour note against two-time runners up Gujarat Fortune Giants. Though Saurabh Nandal took 8 tackle points in the match, Bengaluru could not defeat Gujarat. However, they won the next two games against Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates with Pawan Sehrawat scoring 17 raid points each in both the fixtures.

U Mumba's Abhishek Singh scored Super 10s in both the matches his team played while Puneri Paltan's all-rounder Manjeet delivered the goods in both the departments against U Mumba. Patna Pirates' skipper, Pardeep Narwal shone in the raiding department however, his teammates could not support him which resulted in Patna's losses.

Siddharth Desai continued his good form with 32 points in 2 matches while Vishal Bhardwaj took a High 5 versus Tamil Thalaivas but failed to play well against the home team. Besides, U.P. Yoddha's captain, Nitesh Kumar returned to form with two consecutive High 5s in the Bengaluru leg as U.P. Yoddha won both of their matches at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

From Haryana Steelers, Vikas Kandola scored a Super 10 while captain Dharamraj Cheralathan took a High 5 versus Puneri Paltan. All in all, there were some extraordinary individual performances in the Bengaluru leg.

Here's the list of the raiders with the most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019, followed by the 'Most Tackle Points' updated as on 6th September 2019 -

Pawan Sehrawat has built a huge lead at the top with 231 raid points. He is the raider with the highest raid points so far and following him are Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Naveen Kumar, Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal and Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh. These are the top 5 raiders of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Vishal Bhardwaj is at the helm of the 'Most Tackle Points' list with 51 tackle points and Mahender Singh is gradually closing the gap between himself and Vishal. Sandeep Dhull, Sumit and Fazel Atrachali complete the top 5 of the defenders' leader-board.