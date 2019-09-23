Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the first half of Jaipur leg

Pardeep Narwal and Vikas Kandola stole the show in Jaipur

The caravan of Pro Kabaddi 2019 moved to Jaipur last weekend and currently, season one champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are hosting the tournament. The first half of the Jaipur leg is done and dusted but unfortunately for the home fans, Deepak Hooda's men are yet to record their first home win.

In their two matches, the Pink Panthers played out a tie against Gujarat Fortune Giants while they lost their game versus Bengal Warriors by just one point. All-rounder Vishal has starred for the team with 11 tackle points while Nilesh Salunke and skipper Deepak Hooda have registered one Super 10 each.

Talking about the performance of the marquee players, Pardeep Narwal continued his phenomenal form with 17 raid points against Haryana Steelers but a Super 10 from Vikas Kandola ensured that Pardeep's efforts went in vain.

In the other match played on the third day, Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat gave it all they had to entertain the fans at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls ended in a tie with both Pawan and Naveen scoring Super 10s.

Maninder Singh registered his best performance in PKL history with 19 raid points versus the home side and the team's lead defender, Baldev Singh too chipped in with 3 tackle points in that game.

Sandeep Dhull is yet to score a High 5 at home but he picked up 2 tackle points each in both the encounters thus far while U.P. Yoddha's Sumit stole the show against Tamil Thalaivas with a fantastic High 5.

On that note, let us have a look at the players with the highest tackle points and highest raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2019 till 23rd September 2019.

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat continued his lead at the top of the list with 232 raid points while Pardeep Narwal reduced the gap between himself and Pawan to just 8 points. Naveen Kumar's Super 10 saw him hold on to the 3rd position with 211 raid points while Maninder Singh and Vikas Kandola's fine show sees them on the 4th and 5th spot respectively.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Kumar Dhull continued his hold on the top spot with 61 tackle points to his name but could be in for a shift in position with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sumit having registered 58 points to their name and putting up good performances regularly. Fazel Atrachali has led from the front for U Mumba and has 55 points to take up 4th place while Bengal Warriors' Baldev Singh is on 5th place with 53 tackle points.