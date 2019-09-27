Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Jaipur leg

Siddharth Desai stole the show on the final night of Jaipur leg

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 ended tonight with the Telugu Titans registering their biggest win of the season against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The hosts could only win one match in their home leg, thus ending it with a win percentage of 25.

From the home side, Deepak Hooda and Nilesh Salunke dominated the raiding department whereas Sandeep Dhull and Vishal played the lead role in the defence. Dhull scored 10 tackle points in the home leg of Jaipur.

Among the other star players, Patna Pirates skipper Pardeep Narwal set a new benchmark for consistency with 36 raid points in the 2 games he played. He scored 17 raid points against Haryana Steelers and then took 19 raid points versus Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar too continued his streak of Super 10s with 14 raid points against Bengaluru Bulls and 11 raid points in the game versus Patna Pirates. The new captain of Bengaluru Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat, meanwhile, aggregated 28 raid points in 2 matches. He led his team well in both the matches as the defending champions did not lose a single match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Telugu Titans' marquee raider, Siddharth Desai pulled off two memorable performances in Jaipur, scoring 37 raid points in 2 games and Bengal Warriors' captain, Maninder Singh scored 36 points to ensure that Bengal Warriors qualify for the playoffs.

Among the defenders, Vishal Bhardwaj could score only 3 points in 2 matches but U.P. Yoddha's corner defender, Sumit took a High 5 against Tamil Thalaivas.

All in all, the Jaipur leg entertained the fans a lot and now that the action moves to Panchkula from tomorrow, let us have a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on 27th September 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pardeep Narwal has replaced Pawan Sehrawat as the number 1 raider of the tournament but the difference between the two players is only of one point now. Naveen Kumar too is inching closer while Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai will definitely cross the milestone of 200 raid points soon.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Dhull has consolidated his position at the top with 67 tackle points but with U.P. Yoddha's home leg coming soon, expect the third-placed Sumit to take the top spot soon. Fazel Atrachali, Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj are the other three defenders in the top 5.

