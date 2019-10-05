Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Panchkula leg

Pawan Sehrawat has consolidated his position at the top

The penultimate leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 culminated last night as the Haryana Steelers ended their home leg on a high. The home side had a fantastic home leg at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex as they sealed their place in the playoffs and also recorded two important victories.

Vikas Kandola was the star for the home franchise as the young raider took 34 raid points in 4 matches. Kandola had scored Super 10s in the matches where his team emerged victorious. Among the defenders, Ravi Kumar impressed the most with 14 tackle points in 4 matches. He scored 2 High 5s in Panchkula to trouble the opposition raiders.

Shifting our focus to the other star players now, Pawan Sehrawat shattered the record of scoring the most raid points in a match by taking 39 raid points versus the hosts in match number 118 of the tournament. He continued his magnificent form against Jaipur Pink Panthers as well by recording 14 touch points albeit in a losing cause.

Patna Pirates' captain Pardeep Narwal scored 8 raid points in the only match he played in Panchkula whereas Naveen Kumar maintained his streak of Super 10s by aggregating 34 raid points in 2 games.

Fazel Atrachali's 7 tackle points in 2 fixtures helped his side U Mumba cement their place in the next round and on the other side, Sandeep Dhull's 4 tackle points took Jaipur Pink Panthers home against Bengaluru Bulls.

Telugu Titans' marquee raider Siddharth Desai had an off day versus Puneri Paltan however, the most expensive player of the season bounced back with a Super 10 against Haryana Steelers.

Looking at the way things panned out, it can be said that the raiders dominated the proceedings at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex. On that note, let us now have a look at the Updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the Panchkula leg -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has the highest raid points in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 after the Panchkula leg while Naveen Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai are the other raiders in the Top 5.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sandeep Dhull continues to lead the defenders' leader-board with 71 tackle points in 21 games. Fazel Atrachali is just 7 points behind him whereas Vishal Bhardwaj and Sumit are tied at the 3rd position. Baldev Singh is at the fifth position with 59 tackle points.