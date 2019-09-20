Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after the Pune leg

Pankaj Mohite starred for the home side, Puneri Paltan

The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 culminated tonight with a magnificent performance from the home team, Puneri Paltan, who defeated the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls to send the fans home happy.

Puneri Paltan had earlier defeated the Gujarat Fortune Giants before losing to the Patna Pirates and playing a tie with Tamil Thalaivas in their home leg.

Among the individual stars, Pankaj Mohite was the best raider of the home side with 35 points in 4 matches. All-rounder Manjeet too chipped in with 26 points whereas the captain, Surjeet Singh led the defence from the front with 17 tackle points.

Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal aggregated 35 raid points in just 2 matches and he received support in defence from Neeraj Kumar, who scored 12 tackle points. Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 on the final night. However, his best efforts could not help the Bengaluru Bulls win the match.

Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai scored a Super 10 against Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates whereas the Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh recorded his best-ever performance in PKL history with 18 raid points versus Haryana Steelers.

The Titans' Vishal Bhardwaj scored 4 tackle points in the game against Patna Pirates, besides scoring 1 tackle point versus the table-toppers, Dabang Delhi K.C. U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sandeep Dhull both managed to score 3 tackle points in their respective matches against U.P. Yoddha. The young defender of U.P. Yoddha, Sumit too scalped 3 raiders in the solitary match he played. The caravan of the tournament will move to Jaipur tomorrow.

So, let us have a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists, as on September 20, 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Pawan Sehrawat is leading the list with 217 raid points. Pardeep Narwal is right behind him as he crossed the 200-point mark tonight. Naveen Kumar is inching towards the milestone of 200 points while Maninder Singh and Siddharth Desai hold the 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Vishal Bhardwaj has reclaimed the pole position with 7 tackle points in the Pune leg. Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Fazel Atrachali and Sumit are closely following him whereas PO Surjeet Singh has now joined the race to the top with 51 tackle points.

