Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai's PKL 2019 campaign ended tonight in Greater Noida

The second phase of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Greater Noida leg kicked off on Wednesday at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex as the Tamil Thalaivas played their final league match of the season against Bengal Warriors. The latter managed to win the match in spite of Maninder Singh's absence.

In the match played later, Telugu Titans ended their PKL 2019 campaign on a high with a win against the home franchise, UP Yoddha.

In the game between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas, the corner defenders of both the teams, namely Rinku Narwal and Sagar picked up High 5s as the raiders could not make an impact in this fixture.

Rahul Chaudhari proved his mettle by emerging as the best raider of the match but his efforts went in vain because of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde's brilliance. Chaudhari scored 7 raid points in the game while Hegde and Nabibakhsh scored a combined total of 9 raid points. The Iranian all-rounder even contributed 4 tackle points to the team's score.

In the match played next, Siddharth Desai stole the show in Greater Noida with a magnificent performance as he scored 15 raid points to hand UP Yoddha their first defeat at home. Krushna Madane supported him to perfection with 4 tackle points and even substitute Farhad Milaghardan took 4 points in the match.

From the losing team, Shrikant Jadhav continued his fine form with 8 raid points. Sumit scored a High 5 in the defensive unit but ultimately UP Yoddha lost the match 36-41.

Here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' lists after the two encounters played on 9th October, 2019 -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' list

Siddharth Desai has overtaken the tally of Maninder Singh to grab the 4th spot on the raiders' leaderboard. Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar are the top three raiders of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' list

Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have moved into the top 3 with 70 and 66 tackle points, respectively. Sandeep Dhull is the best defender of the season with Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet Singh at the number 4 and number 5 positions respectively.

