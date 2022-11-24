Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs BLR

A couple of big matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on November 23. The first match of the night was between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Following that, fans witnessed a clash between the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Both games were high-scoring encounters, with Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors eventually emerging victorious. Superstars like Vikash Khandola, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Rahul Chaudhari were in action during the double-header contest.

In this article, we will look at the updated Top Raider and Top Defender lists of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 after the match between the Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal regained the number one spot in the Most Raid Points list. The Jaipur Pink Panthers scored 19 raid points against Puneri Paltan. He earned eight touch points and 11 bonus points, but his efforts went in vain as Jaipur lost the match.

Deshwal is at the top of the raiders' leaderboard with 199 raid points in 16 matches. Bharat has dropped to the second position. Like Deshwal, Bharat scored a Super 10 for his franchise but ended up on the losing side. Bharat is second with 196 raid points in 17 matches.

Maninder Singh cemented his place in the top 3 with a Super 10. The Bengal Warriors captain is third on the list with 185 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak has climbed to the fifth position (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ankush, Saurabh Nandal, and Sagar held on to their top four positions. Ankush and Saurabh had a chance to overtake Mohammadreza but they could not capitalize on it.

Girish Maruti Ernak jumped to the fifth position after scoring six tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. He now has 46 tackle points in just 14 matches.

