Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs PUN

It was an entertaining Sunday evening at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night. Two matches took place on Super Sunday - Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi KC and Bengaluru Bulls vs. Puneri Paltan.

Dabang Delhi KC cruised to a 42-30 win in the first match. Naveen Kumar starred for the team with a Super 10. Later in the evening, Puneri Paltan edged the Bengaluru Bulls 35-33 in a top-of-the-table clash.

In this article, we will take a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Bengaluru Bulls vs. Puneri Paltan clash.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bharat is back at the helm of the Most Raid Points list. The Bengaluru Bulls raider scored nine raid points yesterday against Puneri Paltan. He has overtaken Arjun Deshwal to grab the top position.

After 16 matches, Bharat has 186 raid points in his account, while Arjun Deshwal is second with 180 raid points in 15 games. Naveen Kumar has jumped to the third spot thanks to his stupendous performance against the Haryana Steelers last night.

The Dabang Delhi KC captain scored 14 raid points, boosting his tally to 172 raid points from 16 matches. Maninder Singh has dropped to the fourth position due to Kumar's rise.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was no change in the top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Saurabh Nandal and Jaideep Dahiya were in action yesterday evening, but could not improve their positions in the Most Tackle Points list. Nandal scored four tackle points against Puneri Paltan to cross the 50 tackle-point mark in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

The Bengaluru Bulls defender is currently third with 53 tackle points, the same as the second-placed Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Meanwhile, Jaideep Dahiya has 45 tackle points, the same as the fourth-placed Sunil Kumar.

Ankush, on the other hand, continues to lead the table with 54 tackle points.

