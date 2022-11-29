Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs MUM

Two action-packed matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, November 29. Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers and U Mumba were in action at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Gujarat and Haryana registered wins against Puneri Paltan and U Mumba in their respective matches.

The match between Gujarat and Pune was a high-scoring one, with the Giants prevailing by 51-39. In the second game, Haryana Steelers edged U Mumba by 35-33. In this article, we will take a look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after tonight's encounters.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



The Dhaakad boy completes 200 raids points in



#FantasticPanga #HSvMUM 𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙨The Dhaakad boy completes 200 raids points in #vivoProKabaddi 𝙈𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙪 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙨 👊The Dhaakad boy completes 200 raids points in #vivoProKabaddi 💥#FantasticPanga #HSvMUM https://t.co/oJ0qNaC8ul

There were no changes in the Top 5 of the Most Raid Points list. Arjun Deshwal, Bharat, Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Narender continue to hold their positions. None of the aforementioned raiders were in action in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Aslam Inamdar has jumped to ninth position on the leaderboard after scoring six raid points against Gujarat Giants. The Puneri Paltan star now has 138 raid points to his name. Haryana Steelers' Manjeet is 10th. He scored seven raid points tonight, and his tally stands at 137 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rinku has climbed to the 3rd position (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi League)

There was one big change in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard. U Mumba captain Rinku stormed into the Top 3 by scoring six tackle points against the Haryana Steelers. The right corner defender has jumped from sixth to third position, with his total being 54 tackle points from 16 matches.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



There is no way out 🫣



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #HSvMUM This is what happens when you get caught in the U Mumba triangleThere is no way out 🫣 This is what happens when you get caught in the U Mumba triangle 👊There is no way out 🫣#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #HSvMUM https://t.co/9Yn74vjXbQ

Rinku has pushed Girish Ernak out of the Top 5. Saurabh Nandal and Sagar have slipped to fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Ankush and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh continue to be the Top 2 defenders. Ankush will be in action tomorrow against Bengaluru Bulls.

Poll : 0 votes