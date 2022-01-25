Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs TEL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued on January 25 with only one match taking place at the Grand Sheraton Hotel. Vikash Kandola's Haryana Steelers crossed paths with Rohit Kumar's Telugu Titans in Bengaluru earlier tonight.

Most fans expected the Haryana-based franchise to record a win in this game. However, they were held to a 39-39 draw by the Titans. The Steelers led by five points in the 37th minute, but they could not complete a win.

Now that the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match is done and dusted, let's take a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards in PKL 8.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 6 of the Most Raid Points list after the Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match. Haryana skipper Vikash Kandola tightened his grip over the fifth position by scoring a Super 10 against the Titans.

Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar are ahead of Kandola in the table, while UP Yoddha's rising star Surender Gill completes the top 6.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Haryana Steelers defender Jaideep fell one tackle point short of a High 5 against the Telugu Titans. His four tackle points have cemented his top spot on the defenders' leaderboard with 49 tackle points to his name.

Saurabh Nandal, Sagar and Surjeet Singh are right behind Jaideep. Surender Nada remained fifth after managing just a solitary point against the Titans. He is four tackle points ahead of the sixth-placed Nitesh Kumar.

PKL 8 will continue tomorrow with a rematch of the Season 2 final between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

