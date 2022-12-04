Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs BEN

Three Pro Kabaddi League matches took place on Saturday, December 3, evening at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Puneri Paltan locked horns with defending champions Dabang Delhi KC, Telugu Titans clashed against Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers took on Bengal Warriors.

Several top names from the raiders and defenders' leaderboard were in action in the Pro Kabaddi League. Here's a look at updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in PKL 9 after Saturday's three matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal is the number one raider with 264 raid points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star earned a Super 10 in Saturday's match against Bengal Warriors. He now has a 35-point lead over second-placed Bharat Hooda.

Naveen Kumar has moved up from fourth to third position after scoring 16 raid points against Puneri Paltan. The Dabang Delhi KC captain has 225 raid points, five more than fourth-placed Maninder Singh.

Narender scored a Super 10 against Telugu Titans on Saturday night, boosting his tally to 210 raid points in PKL 9. Pardeep Narwal has retained his sixth position with 198 raid points in total.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sunil Kumar is back in the Top 4 of the leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Ankush Rathee, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Rinku HC have retained their places in the top three. Sunil Kumar has jumped to the fourth position by registering a High 5 against Bengal Warriors on Saturday night. The Jaipur Pink Panthers captain has 55 tackle points, the same as fifth-placed Saurabh Nandal.

Sagar Rathee has slipped to the sixth position. The Tamil Thalaivas captain missed the match against Telugu Titans. He has 53 tackle points to his name in 17 matches.

Saurabh Nandal and Rinku HC will be in action later tonight in PKL 2022. It will be interesting to see if they can inch closer to the top two.

