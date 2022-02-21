Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after league stage

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022's first round is in the history books now. The six teams that have qualified for the PKL 8 playoffs are the Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddha, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan.

Three of these six teams were decided on the final night of the league stage. The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Haryana Steelers were a win away from securing their playoff berths. However, both franchises lost their respective games on Saturday (February 19) evening, leading to their early exit from the competition.

Now that the first round of PKL 2022 has ended, here's a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list ahead of the playoffs.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat was the number one raider during the league stage of the 2022 Pro Kabaddi League. The Bengaluru Bulls captain troubled the defenders of all teams and ended the league round with 274 raid points from 22 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers star Arjun Deshwal finished second with 267 raid points in 22 matches. Had his team qualified for the playoffs, Deshwal could have competed with Sehrawat for the number one spot. Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh finished third with 262 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh became the second defender to cross the 80 tackle points mark in PKL 2022 (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Sagar was the best defender in the league round with 82 tackle points from 22 matches. However, he is likely to lose the Best Defender of the Season award to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who is only one tackle point behind him.

Chiyaneh's team, the Patna Pirates, are in the playoffs, whereas Sagar's Tamil Thalaivas are not. If Chiyaneh scores two more tackle points, he will win the Best Defender award.

