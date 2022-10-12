Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs TEL

A couple of low-scoring matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday night. The Haryana Steelers beat the Tamil Thalaivas 27-22 in the first match, while the Patna Pirates lost to the Telugu Titans 21-30 in the second fixture.

Not a single raider registered a Super 10 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru last night. Tamil Thalaivas' right corner defender Sagar Rathee recorded a High 5. However, his efforts went in vain as the Chennai-based franchise lost to the Haryana Steelers.

Speaking of yesterday's matches, here's a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list of PKL 2022 after the Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans game.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Naveen Kumar continues to be the number one raider of the season. He has earned 28 raid points in two matches so far. Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh HS is behind him with 27 raid points.

Haryana Steelers star Manjeet Dahiya scored six raid points against the Tamil Thalaivas to jump to third position in the table. He now has 24 raid points to his name.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates stars Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar have entered the top six. Both players have scored 22 raid points so far. In the game against the Telugu Titans yesterday, Rohit scored five points, while Sachin earned six points.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Krishan is at the helm of the defenders' leaderboard in PKL 2022 (Image: PKL)

Krishan and Girish Ernak retained the top two spots on the Most Tackle Points list. Patna Pirates' right corner defender Sunil has moved up to third position after scoring four tackle points against the Telugu Titans. He now has nine tackle points to his name.

Ashu Singh, Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal, and Jaideep Dahiya are the other names present in the top seven.

Poll : 0 votes