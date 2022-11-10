Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs PUN

The two matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday evening.The Haryanaa Steelers battled against the Bengaluru Bulls, where Vikash Khandola went up against his former franchise. The Bulls registered a 36-33 win in the contest.

Later in the evening, Puneri Paltan played against Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams had yet another close encounter, where a last-minute error from Sagar Rathee helped Pune escape with a 35-34 win.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after yesterday's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Narender Hoshiyar has moved up from fifth to third position in the most raid points list after scoring a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan last night. The Tamil Thalaivas star overtook Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh. His tally stands at 125 raid points after 12 matches.

Naveen Kumar and Bharat Hooda continue to be the top two raiders. Hooda was in action against the Haryana Steelers on Wednesday. He accumulated four raid points and has a total of 129 raid points.

Rakesh Sangroya and Surender Gill continue to hold the sixth and seventh positions on the most raid points list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal is back at the helm of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi League)

Saurabh Nandal is back in the number one position of the most tackle points list. The Bengaluru Bulls defender earned three tackle points on Wednesday and overtook Ankush Rathee. Nandal (39 tackle points) has one tackle point more than Ankush.

Sagar Rathee has moved up to the fourth position. He scored four tackle points on Wednesday but gifted a touch point to Akash Shinde in the dying moments of the match. Eventually, that point led to Tamil Thalaivas' defeat.

Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali has roared back into the Top five of the defenders' leaderboard. The Puneri Paltan skipper scored a High 5 yesterday and now has 35 tackle points to his name.

Poll : 0 votes