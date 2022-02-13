Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs PUN

Triple Panga entertained the Pro Kabaddi fans at home last night. The action kicked off with a battle between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi KC, where Delhi emerged victorious by 32-31.

Later in the night, U Mumba beat the Bengal Warriors by 10 points, while Puneri Paltan crushed the Telugu Titans 51-31 in the third game.

Lots of points were scored last night in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, and here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list after the Triple Panga.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were a couple of changes in the top six of the raiders' leaderboard. U Mumba vice-captain Abhishek Singh has returned to the top six after scoring eight raid points against the Bengal Warriors. Abhishek holds sixth position with 158 raid points to his name.

Dabang Delhi KC's youngster Naveen Kumar has climbed to fourth position courtesy of his match-winning Super 10 against the Tamil Thalaivas. Naveen's tally stands at 177 raid points from 13 matches.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal continue to be the top three raiders of PKL 2022.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Rinku HC's High 5 against Bengal Warriors has helped him bag the sixth position (Image Courtesy: PKL)

U Mumba's right corner defender Rinku HC became the sixth player to complete 50 tackle points in the PKL 2022 last night. His High 5 helped him attain sixth position on the leaderboard with 51 tackle points from 18 matches.

Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Jaideep, Saurabh Nandal and Surjeet Singh firmly hold the top five positions.

Surjeet completed his half-century yesterday by scoring three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC, while his teammate Sagar touched the 75 tackle points mark with a couple of tackle points against Delhi.

