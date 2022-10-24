Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs TAM

Two matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League yesterday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Home team Bengaluru Bulls took on the Patna Pirates in the first match, which was followed by a clash between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas.

The Bulls and the Pirates played out a 31-31 draw, while the Yoddhas crushed the Thalaivas 41-24. It was a great day on the mat for some raiders and defenders.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the two matches that took place last night.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Naveen Kumar continues to be at the helm of the raiders' leaderboard. Rakesh holds second position, while Bengaluru Bulls raider Bharat has now joined them in the top three.

Bharat was in top form against the Patna Pirates as he scored 11 raid points to take his tally to 72 raid points. UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill did not have an eventful night against the Tamil Thalaivas. He scored only four raid points but managed to retain his fourth position in the table.

Arjun Deshwal has slipped from third to fifth position courtesy of Bharat's rise. Pardeep Narwal has entered the top six. The UP Yoddhas star scored six raid points against the Tamil Thalaivas, boosting his total raid points to 56.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal has jumped to third position in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls' left corner defender Saurabh Nandal has joined Girish Ernak and Sunil Kumar in the top three of the Most Tackle Points list. Nandal earned three tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 match against the Patna Pirates and overtook Ankush, Krishan and Ashu Singh.

After a day's break, PKL 2022 will resume tomorrow with the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers matches.

Poll : 0 votes