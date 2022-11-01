Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs TEL

Naveen Kumar is the No. 1 raider in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL) after Match 51 of the tournament. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune hosted two matches of PKL 9 on Monday night. The first one featured Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates, which was followed by the clash between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans.

Patna won the match against Gujarat 34-28. Sachin Tanwar was the hero for the Pirates as he scored a Super 10 against his former franchise.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas recorded a comprehensive 43-24 victory over the Telugu Titans. Surender Gill was the architect of the UP Yoddhas' win with a Super 10.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the UP Yoddhas vs. Telugu Titans match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 5 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Most Raid Points list. Naveen Kumar, Bharat Hooda, Rakesh Sangroya, Arjun Deshwal, and Narender Hoshiyar continue to hold the top five positions.

Sangroya was in action last night against the Patna Pirates. However, the Gujarat Giants star scored only two points in the match. He continues to remain third in the standings with a total of 98 raid points in his account.

Surender Gill has replaced Aslam Inamdar in the sixth position. Gill's haul of 13 raid points has taken his overall tally to 82 after eight matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was one change in the top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

UP Yoddhas' right cover defender Ashu Singh has bagged the fifth position in the Most Tackle Points list after registering a High 5 against the Telugu Titans. His overall tally stands at 26 tackle points from eight matches.

Sunil Kumar, Saurabh Nandal, Ankush, and Girish Ernak continue to be the top 4 defenders, while Sourav Gulia holds the sixth position.

