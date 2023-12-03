Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs UP match

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 began last night in Ahmedabad with a couple of exciting matches at the EKA Arena. Home team Gujarat Giants started their campaign on a winning note by defeating the Telugu Titans 38-32. Later in the evening, U Mumba beat the UP Yoddhas by 34-31 in the second match of the day.

Three raiders scored a Super 10 last night, while one defender managed to record a High 5. Now that the first day of the PKL season 10 is in the history books, here's a look at the top raider and top defender leaderboard after the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Gujarat Giants' Sonu is the number one raider on the leaderboard, along with U Mumba's Mohammadamir Zafardanesh. Sonu came in as a substitute and scored 11 raid points for Gujarat against the Telugu Titans last night. His Super 10 played a big role in the team's victory.

In the second match, Zafardanesh registered a Super 10 on his debut and finished with 11 points for U Mumba. His bonus points helped the Mumbai-based franchise defeat the UP Yoddhas by three points.

Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 as well. However, his team ended up losing the contest. UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill and Anil Kumar hold the fourth and fifth positions, with seven raid points each.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Rinku is at the top of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

U Mumba's vice-captain Rinku led the defense from the front by scoring six tackle points against the UP Yoddhas. He was the only defender to record a High 5 on the opening day of PKL 2023.

Gujarat Giants' all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh stole the show with four tackle points in the first match. He holds the second spot, followed by Fazel Atrachali, Nitin Panwar and Surinder Singh, who have three tackle points each.