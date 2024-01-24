Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs TAM match

The Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is done and dusted. Telugu Titans played their final home match of the tournament against the Tamil Thalaivas in the Rivalry Week of PKL 10. Unfortunately for the home fans, the Titans suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Thalaivas.

Before the southern derby, fans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium witnessed an exciting clash between Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers. Captain Ashu Malik's Super 10 inspired Delhi to a narrow victory over Haryana.

Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Hyderabad leg of PKL 10.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

There were no changes in the Top 5 of the Most Raid Points list. Ashu Malik (157 raid points) reduced the gap between himself and number one raider Arjun Deshwal (172 raid points) to just 15 raid points by scoring 14 earlier tonight against the Haryana Steelers.

Pawan Sehrawat scored yet another Super 10 in a losing cause, taking his tally to 142 raid points from 15 matches. Maninder Singh (129 raid points) and Guman Singh (128 raid points) hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sagar Rathee has overtaken Mohammadreza Shadloui (Image: PKL)

Sagar Rathee has become the top defender of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 after a magnificent performance against the Telugu Titans. The Tamil Thalaivas captain led his team from the front by scoring eight tackle points earlier tonight. His tally stands at 58 tackle points from 14 matches now.

Mohammadreza Shadloui (57 tackle points) has dropped to the second position because of Sagar's heroics. Even Ankush Rathee (51 tackle points) has slipped from second to fourth position, with Sahil Gulia taking up the third spot. Gulia took his total to 51 tackle points this season by earning one point against the Titans.