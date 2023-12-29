Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs BLR match

The Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 started earlier tonight at the Noida Indoor Stadium. It is the home leg of Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas, and the home franchise started off with a win against the Bengaluru Bulls. Captain Pardeep's Super 10 helped the Yoddhas beat the Bulls 34-33.

Before that match, fans witnessed a clash between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers. Manjeet Dahiya's Super 10 guided the Pirates to an emphatic 46-33 win against the Steelers.

Lots of points were scored in the two matches which took place earlier tonight. Here are the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Surender Gill has become the number one raider of PKL 10. The tall raider received the green sleeve after the match against the Bengaluru Bulls. Playing for UP Yoddhas, Gill scored eight raid points tonight and took his tally to 82 raid points in eight matches.

Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal have dropped one spot each because of Gill's rise. Naveen Kumar and Bharat Hooda continue to hold the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Rahul Sethpal has entered the Top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard

There were three changes to the Top 6 of the Most Tackle Points list. Sahil Gulia and Shubham Shinde continue to hold the first two positions. Krishan Dhull has jumped to the third spot, thanks to his High 5 against the Haryana Steelers. His tally stands at 26 tackle points from eight games.

Right corner defenders Saurabh Nandal and Rahul Sethpal have climbed to fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Bengaluru Bulls' Nandal scored four tackle points tonight. His total is 24 tackle points from nine matches.

Meanwhile, Sethpal scored five tackle points for the Haryana Steelers. He has 24 tackle points from eight games now.