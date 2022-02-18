PUN vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 127

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in the 127th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday, February 18. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

Puneri Paltan are placed seventh in the PKL standings with 60 points from 20 games. They have 11 wins and eight losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, with their remaining one game ending in a draw.

With the league stage coming to an end, the Pune-based club will look to register a victory and make it to the knockout stage. Wins in their next couple of games would see them make it to the playoffs. Pune will look to perform collectively as a unit in their upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are placed 10th in the Pro Kabaddi table with 52 points from 21 games. They have eight wins and 10 losses thus far this season, while three games have ended in draws.

The Bengal Warriors are playing their last match of the season and will look to finish their campaign on a high.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 127, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Tapal Pal, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhinesh Nadarajan, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sukesh Hedge.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Abozar Mighani

