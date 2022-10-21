PUN vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 31

The Puneri Paltan will take on the Bengal Warriors in the 31st match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, October 21, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

While Pune come into this match after a thrilling 26-25 win over the Telugu Titans, the Warriors were hammered 39-24 by the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last outing.

Mohit Goyat stepped up for the Paltan in their game against the Titans, scoring eight raid points and two tackle points, a huge number in such a low-scoring match. Their defense also looks to have settled, with Fazel Atrachali in charge now.

Meanwhile, it was a no-show from the Warriors raiding unit against Jaipur, with Maninder Singh able to score only two raid points. He'll look to bounce back strong in this one.

PUN vs BEN Match Details

The Puneri Paltan take on the Bengal Warriors in the second match of a tripleheader at 08:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 31

Date and Time: October 21, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: W W L L D

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: L W W W L

PUN vs BEN Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Paltan.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 31

Raider - Aslam Inamdar

Aslam Inamdar has started the season excellently, scoring 50 raid points in five matches. He's the highest point-scorer among all the players playing in this match and has a good chance of having another points haul.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali has had a solid start to the season. The Puneri Paltan skipper has scored nine tackle points in three matches and looks settled in that left corner position of the defense. Expect another consistent and strong performance from him.

All-Rounder - Balaji D

While he doesn't have an exceptional defensive record, Balaji D offers plenty of value because of his price(11 Credits). Get him if you need a price enabler to fill your team.

PUN vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Aslam Inamdar

Girish Maruti Ernak

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 31

Player Name Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Aslam Inamdar Fazel Atrachali Mohit Goyat

PUN vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both these sides have some top defenders and backing them to succeed could be a good game plan. Girish Ernak and Fazel Atrachali, in particular, are must-haves.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Fazel Atrachali, and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Balaji D.

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat, and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Girish Maruti Ernak | Vice-Captain: Fazel Atrachali.

