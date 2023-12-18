PUN vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC will clash against each other in the 30th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.
Puneri Paltan are ranked third in the standings with three wins and one loss from four games, bagging 16 points so far. In their most recent game, they stunned table toppers Bengal Warriors 49-19 and would be hoping to continue their dominance.
On the other hand, Dabang Delhi KC are reeling at the 10th position with two wins and as many losses from four games, carrying 11 points. In their previous game, they staged a win over Telugu Titans by a 51-40 margin and they would be aiming to move up the standings.
PUN vs DEL Match Details
Match: PUN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30
Date and Time: December 18, 2023; 9:00 pm IST
Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
PUN vs DEL Probable Playing 7s
Puneri Paltan
Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
Dabang Delhi KC
Naveen Kuma (c), Balasaheb Jadhav, Himmat Antil, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish, Vishal Bhardwaj.
PUN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30
Raider - Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar has been the best raider for Dabang Delhi KC this season with 42 successful raids from just four games. He has amassed 56 total raid points from 71 attempts.
With four Super 10s and two super raids, Naveen has 59 percent of successful raids at 14 average raid points per match. Without a doubt, The 23-year-old is the best captain to have in your fantasy XI.
Defender - Gaurav Khatri
Gaurav Khatri, the Puneri Paltan defender, has 12 tackle points from 20 attempts. With a High 5, he has 60 percent of the total success rate in this edition. We can expect Gaurav to bring out his A-game in this much-awaited game against struggling Dabang Delhi KC.
All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
At the tender age of 23, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh rose through the ranks to be among the best all-rounders of this campaign. The Iranian has bagged 15 tackle points with a High 5 from 30 attempts at a 50 percent total success rate. As a raider, he has bagged three raid points, making him an impressive all-rounder to have in your XI.
PUN vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Mohit Goyat
Ashu Malik
Five Must-Picks for PUN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30
Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri.
PUN vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Although Puneri Paltan will start as the favorites, Dabang Delhi KC have the best raider in Naveen Kumar, who can give a lot of points and can multiply them as a skipper. Alongside him, Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is one of the young talents, who can make it big in this game.
PUN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Mohit Goyat
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar
PUN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Mohit Goyat
Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-captain: Mohit Goyat