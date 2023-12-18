PUN vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC will clash against each other in the 30th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday.

Puneri Paltan are ranked third in the standings with three wins and one loss from four games, bagging 16 points so far. In their most recent game, they stunned table toppers Bengal Warriors 49-19 and would be hoping to continue their dominance.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi KC are reeling at the 10th position with two wins and as many losses from four games, carrying 11 points. In their previous game, they staged a win over Telugu Titans by a 51-40 margin and they would be aiming to move up the standings.

PUN vs DEL Match Details

Match: PUN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30

Date and Time: December 18, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

PUN vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kuma (c), Balasaheb Jadhav, Himmat Antil, Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Ashish, Vishal Bhardwaj.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar has been the best raider for Dabang Delhi KC this season with 42 successful raids from just four games. He has amassed 56 total raid points from 71 attempts.

With four Super 10s and two super raids, Naveen has 59 percent of successful raids at 14 average raid points per match. Without a doubt, The 23-year-old is the best captain to have in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Gaurav Khatri

Gaurav Khatri, the Puneri Paltan defender, has 12 tackle points from 20 attempts. With a High 5, he has 60 percent of the total success rate in this edition. We can expect Gaurav to bring out his A-game in this much-awaited game against struggling Dabang Delhi KC.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

At the tender age of 23, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh rose through the ranks to be among the best all-rounders of this campaign. The Iranian has bagged 15 tackle points with a High 5 from 30 attempts at a 50 percent total success rate. As a raider, he has bagged three raid points, making him an impressive all-rounder to have in your XI.

PUN vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Mohit Goyat

Ashu Malik

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 30

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri.

PUN vs DEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Although Puneri Paltan will start as the favorites, Dabang Delhi KC have the best raider in Naveen Kumar, who can give a lot of points and can multiply them as a skipper. Alongside him, Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is one of the young talents, who can make it big in this game.

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

PUN vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Naveen Kumar I Vice-captain: Mohit Goyat