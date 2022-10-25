PUN vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 38

The Puneri Paltan will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 38th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, October 25, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides enter this game on the back of plenty of wins. While the Paltan defeated the Bengal Warriors 27-25 to complete a hat-trick of wins in their last outing, Jaipur registered their fifth successive victory, bettering the Telugu Titans 51-27.

Both the Jaipur corner defenders picked up High 5s in their last game, and the battle between them and Pune's corner combination will be one to watch out for. As a result of their score difference, Jaipur are top of the table over Dabang Delhi, and they'll want to retain that spot.

PUN vs JAI Match Details

The Puneri Paltan will face off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of a doubleheader at 07.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PUN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 38

Date and Time: October 25, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PUN vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: W W W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W W W W

PUN vs JAI Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Pune.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Rakesh Ram/Balasaheb Jadhav.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 38

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has made an excellent start to PKL 9, scoring 65 raid points in six matches. While he'll take on an in-form Pune defense, expect him to walk away from this game with plenty of points.

Defender - Ankush

Jaipur's left corner is in a fine run of form that sees him move up to fourth on the top defenders' standings. With 21 tackle points in six matches, expect him to carry on in the same vein.

All-Rounder - Mohammad Nabibakhsh

The points haven't exactly been flowing for the Iranian this season, but he's the player with the best points-potential among all-rounders.

PUN vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 38

Player Name Ankush Sunil Kumar Aslam Inamdar Fazel Atrachali Arjun Deshwal

PUN vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Both teams have seen an uptick in form, with both raiders and defenders in good form. It makes sense to stick with the highest scorers in each department so far. Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, and Fazel Atrachali are solid captaincy options.

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Ankush, Fazel Atrachali, and Sunil Kumar.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Mohit Goyat, and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head to Head League

Defenders: Ankush, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, and Sahil Kumar.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

