PUN vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 42

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will take on each other in the 42nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday, December 26.

Paltan are riding high on confidence after topping the standings with five wins and one defeat in six encounters. Interestingly, they are coming into this game on the back of a hat-trick of wins. In their most recent encounter, they steamrolled Bengaluru Bulls by 43-18.

On the other hand, the three-time champions Patna Pirates are having an indifferent campaign with three wins and as many losses from six clashes. However, they are coming on the back of a 46-33 win over Tamil Thalaivas and will look to continue the momentum.

PUN vs PAT Match Details

Match: PUN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 42

Date and Time: December 26, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

PUN vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Mustafa (c), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (c), Manish, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan, Ankit

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 42

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Patna Pirates are having one of the best seasons with respect to their raiding department, thanks to Sachin Tanwar, who has been in impressive form. In six games, he has accumulated 57 raid points with one super raid and three super 10s.

The 24-year-old is averaging 9.5 raids per match and is expected to go up in the forthcoming encounters. With a 43% successful raids percentage, Sachin is the safest captaincy choice to have in your seven.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

Patna Pirates' defense highly relies on their star defender Krishan Dhull. He has amassed 19 tackle points from 41 attempts and is among the top defenders of the campaign. Without an iota of doubt, the highly agile and talented Dhull could reap benefits as a vice-captain in your seven.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

The Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is having a brilliant season with a total of 23 tackle points from 44 attempts in just six games. Additionally, he has two High 5s with an average of 3.83 successful tackles per match at a 52% tackle success rate.

Though he couldn’t create a significant impact in the raiding department, Chiyaneh could be an exceptional multiplier choice to have in your seven.

PUN vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohit Goyat

Sachin Tanwar

Five Must-Picks for PUN vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 42

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Mohit Goyat, Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Abinesh Nadarajan

PUN vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Puneri Paltan are having a bad time with their raiding department as they have 103 successful raids compared to Patna's 116. Interestingly, in the defense, Puneri are on top with 85 successful tackles while Patna bagged only 59. It’s advisable for users to pick their team accordingly, keeping these statistics in mind.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Krishan Dhull

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ankit

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Mohit Goyat I Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Krishan Dhull, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat