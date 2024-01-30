PUN vs TEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 30, 2024

The Puneri Paltan and the Telugu Titans will lock horns in the 97th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Tuesday.

The Puneri Paltan are coming off a 32-32 tie against the Patna Pirates in the previous game. Aslam Inamdar delivered a stunning performance with 12 raid points and a tackle point. They have now moved to the second spot after Jaipur Pink Panthers tied against the Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in 16 games. They suffered a 54-29 loss against the Tamil Thalaivas in the previous game where Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super-10 and Hamid Nader secured a High-5.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PUN vs TEL Dream11 match.

#3 Gaurav Khatri (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Gaurav Khatri and Aslam Inamdar with a dash to Robin Chaudhary (Credits: PKL)

Gaurav Khatri is currently the second-best defender of the Puneri Paltan. He has been in fine form recently, scoring 20 tackle points in the last six games.

Khatri registered a High-5 against Telugu Titans when they met last time during the U.P, leg. He executed six successful tackles in seven attempts.

Given his defensive prowess, Gaurav will be a top candidate for the captain/vice-captain position in your PUN vs TEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Mohit Goyat (PUN) - 15.0 credits

Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been a fine all-rounder for the Pune-based side. He has claimed 88 raid points in 15 matches and was also involved in 17 successful tackles, including two super tackles.

Goyat displayed his season-best performance against the Telugu Titans, scoring six raid points and executing four successful tackles.

Considering his recent form, selecting Mohit as the captain/vice-captain of your PUN vs TEL Dream11 team would be wise.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in action (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu is undoubtedly the best choice for the captain/vice-captain for your PUN vs TEL Dream11 team.

He has been the leading defender and part-time raider for Puneri Paltan. He has claimed 60 tackle points in 15 matches with an average of four successful tackles per match.

Additionally, Shadlu has earned 22 raid points from 42 raids, including two Super raids, with a 40 percent success rate.

