PUN vs UP Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 60

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with UP Yoddha in Match 60 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Puneri Paltan are currently placed tenth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 21 points against their name from nine matches. They have four wins and five losses so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddha find themselves in the sixth position with 28 points from ten matches thus far. They have registered three wins and draws each, while they ended up on the losing side in their remaining four games.

A win on Monday against Puneri Paltan will see them move to fourth place.

The Pune-based side walk into this encounter on the back of a convincing victory against U Mumba. They won the game 42- 23 and are currently enjoying a two-match unbeaten streak. The club will look to make it three wins in a row and climb up the points table.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, won their previous encounter against the Telugu Titans. The former side emerged victorious by six points and are unbeaten in their last three PKL encounters. They will look to add another victory to their tally as we reach the halfway stage of the competition.

Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha, Match 60, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitesh Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Surender Gill.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar | Vice-Captain: Surender Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Bhardwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Pardeep Narwal.

Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal

