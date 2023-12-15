Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Prediction: Who will win today's PKL 2023 match?

Searching for their first-ever Pro Kabaddi title, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have made a strong start to the PKL 2023 season.

Puneri Paltan have won both of the matches they have played, while Haryana Steelers have won two and lost one out of their three games so far.

The finalists of the last season, Puneri Paltan, defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 in their opening game of the PKL 2023. They then toppled U Mumba 43-32 in the Maharashtrian derby.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers had a soul-crushing 27-57 defeat to UP Yoddhas in their opening game of PKL 10. However, the Steelers bounced back in style by winning the next two matches 38-32 and 35-33 against Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, respectively.

Both teams will now try to carry forward their winning momentum by notching up their third successive victory.

Can Haryana Steelers halt Puneri Paltan's bandwagon in PKL 2023?

After missing out on the PKL title by a whisker last season, Puneri Paltan entered PKL 2023 as the pre-tournament favorites to lift the title.

They have the most balanced side in the whole league and it was clearly visible the way they won their first two matches. In both games, every player from their starting seven has scored at least two points.

Furthermore, their raiders and defenders have performed in tandem to secure victories. Considering their current form, it will be difficult for any team to defeat them.

At the same time, Haryana Steelers were listless in their PKL 2023 opening game against the Yoddhas. However, they got the job done in the next two matches.

Siddharth Desai is slowly getting back to form and Vinay has given him good support in the raiding department. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers have defended well in both fixtures.

However, if the Steelers want to put down the Paltan, they cannot afford the silly mistakes on the mat, and their whole unit will have to fire more than their 100%. While it is certainly not an impossible task, Puneri Paltan currently look more equipped to complete the hattrick of wins.