RAJ vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Real Rajasthan vs Tamil Titans Just Kabaddi League, Match 3

Real Rajasthan (RAJ) will lock horns with the Tamil Titans (TAM) in the third match of the Just Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium in Indore on Friday (May 5).

Both teams will be eager to make their mark in their opening fixture of the tournament. The two sides will have to be at their very best right from the beginning as only four teams will seal a place in the knockout round of the tournament.

The onus will be on Ravi Sharma and Sonu Kumar to get the job done for Real Rajasthan, while Lukman Mohmmad and Hitesh will be expected to step up for the Tamil Titans.

Match Details

Match: Real Rajasthan vs Tamil Titans, Match 3, Just Kabaddi League 2023

Date & Time: May 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Basketball Complex Near Usharaje Stadium, Indore

Squads to choose from

Real Rajasthan

Tushar Kale, Saif Khan, Ricky Manotiya, Ravi Sharma, Naveen Gulia, Sonu Kumar, Akash Singh, Vishal, Vivek Verma, Chintu, Sachin Pawar, Harsh, Nayan, Gaurav Kumar.

Tamil Titans

Ganesh, Gaurav Kumar Arya, Bhupender Pal, Hitesh, Hitesh Singh, Lukman Mohmmad, Gawechki, Himanshu, Rahul, Ashu, Gajendra Tomar, Sagar, Vishal Kumar, Nagendra.

Probable Playing 7

Real Rajasthan

Tushar Kale, Saif Khan, Ricky Manotiya, Ravi Sharma, Naveen Gulia, Sonu Kumar, Akash Singh.

Tamil Titans

Ganesh, Gaurav Kumar Arya, Bhupender Pal, Hitesh, Hitesh Singh, Lukman Mohmmad, Gawechki.

RAJ vs TAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Just Kabaddi League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ganesh, Tushar Kale, Gaurav Kumar Arya, Hitesh, Ravi Sharma, Lukman Mohmmad, Sonu Kumar.

Captain: Hitesh, Vice-Captain: Lukman Mohmmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ganesh, Tushar Kale, Gaurav Kumar Arya, Hitesh, Ravi Sharma, Lukman Mohmmad, Sonu Kumar.

Captain: Lukman Mohmmad, Vice-Captain: Sonu Kumar

