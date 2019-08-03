×
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors v Bengaluru Bulls: 5 talking points from the match

Shraishth Jain
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
132   //    03 Aug 2019, 22:37 IST

Pawan Sehrawat top-scored with 29 raid points
Pawan Sehrawat top-scored with 29 raid points

The Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls played out one of the most memorable matches in Pro Kabaddi League history, with the latter taking home the five points with a 43-42 win after a phenomenal individual display by Pawan Sehrawat, who ended the night with a massive 29 points in 30 raids to light up Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan shone for the Kolkata-based unit, picking up a Super 10 each as they scored 11 and 12 points each respectively. The match was a battle right to the end as both sides tussled hard but in the end, the Warriors defence had no answer to Pawan's brilliance, who made merry and took his side to the win.

The result means Bengaluru now have three wins from four games, which will see them move up the points table. On the other hand, Bengal will add one point to their tally after the narrow defeat - their second so far in four games.

#5 Bengal land first blow in battle of the raiders

With both sides being attack-heavy, fans were in for some exciting and high-scoring action on the mat in this encounter and by the end of the first half, it was the Warriors who had the upper hand.

After a see-saw start, Bengal took the game by the scruff of its neck and gained a gigantic lead. Down 3-4, the side from the East brought down danger man Pawan Sehrawat and played a few minutes of flawless kabaddi to complete an all-out in the 12th minute.

One of the standout moments during this phase of play was Jeeva Kumar's stunning tackle against Rohit Kumar, regarded as one of the best raiders in the league. The veteran defender pulled off a majestic thigh hold that left Rohit for dead and in the process, Jeeva also completed 200 points in Pro Kabaddi League history - certainly a laudable feat.

