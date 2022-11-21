TAM vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 92

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 action will continue tonight in Hyderabad with a double-header contest. In the first match of the night, former champions Bengal Warriors will take on the Tamil Thalaivas.

Both teams are in the lower half of the PKL 2022 points table at the moment. Bengal are seventh with 42 points in 14 matches, while the Thalaivas are two spots below them with 38 points. The winner of this game will inch closer to the playoffs berth.

Ahead of this crucial game in PKL 2022, here are some Dream11 tips for the Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengal Warriors match.

TAM vs BEN Match Details

The two franchises will battle in the opening match of the double-header at 7.30 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 92

Date and Time: November 21, 2022; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas: W W L L T

Bengal Warriors: W T W L W

TAM vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat has been ruled out of the entire tournament because of an injury.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

Bengal Warriors Injury News/ Team Update

All players of the Bengal Warriors team are available.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Parveen Satpal, Deepak Hooda, Shubham Shinde and Girish Ernak.

TAM vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 92

Raider - Narender

Narender has been in phenomenal form of late. He scored 16 points in the previous game against Patna Pirates.

Defender - Girish Ernak

Seasoned campaigner Girish Ernak has looked in great touch this season. He earned three tackle points in the last game.

All-Rounder - Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda is one of the league's best all-rounders. He has struggled for form this season, but it would be wrong to write him off.

TAM vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Narender

Maninder Singh

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 92

Player Name Narender Girish Ernak Deepak Hooda Maninder Singh Sagar

TAM vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Maninder Singh is one of the most consistent raiders in PKL history. He is currently in top form and will be a great option for captaincy in fantasy teams.

TAM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Girish Ernak, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde and Sagar.

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.

TAM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Parveen Satpal, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda.

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh and Narender Hoshiyar.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

