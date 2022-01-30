TAM vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 83

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 83 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, January 30. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Tamil Thalaivas find themselves 10th in the PKL points table with 34 points from 13 matches. They have three wins and four losses this season, while their remaining six games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are currently placed second in the standings with 46 points from 15 games. They have eight wins and half a dozen losses so far in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Their remaining game finished in a draw.

The Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous encounter against U Mumba by 11 points. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, succumbed to a massive defeat against the Patna Pirates.

Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a loss in their previous PKL encounter and will look to get back to winning ways when they take on each other in the second game of the day.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 83, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 30th January 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Krishna/Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Himanshu

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Deepak Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Sagar, Aman, Mohit, Sagar Krishna, Pawan Kumar Sherawat, Deepal Narwal.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sherawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surjeet Singh, Mahender Singh, Aman, Bharat, Sagar Krishna, Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Aman | Vice-Captain: Manjeet

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava