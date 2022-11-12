TAM vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 77

The 77th match of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will take place tomorrow (November 12) between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls. Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will host this southern derby.

Both Thalaivas and Bulls are in great form. The two franchises have won three of their respective last five matches. Fans could have witnessed a clash between Pawan Sehrawat and his former team. Unfortunately, Sehrawat has been ruled out of the competition due to injury.

Nevertheless, the match between Thalaivas and Bulls should be an exciting one. Here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

TAM vs BLR Match Details

The two teams will battle in the main event of Super Sunday at 8.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 77

Date and Time: November 13, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TAM vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Tamil Thalaivas: W T W W L

Bengaluru Bulls: W W L L W

TAM vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat has been ruled out of the tournament.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender Hoshiyar, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/ Team Update

All Bengaluru Bulls players are fit and available.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal and Aman.

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 77

Raider - Bharat Hooda

Bharat Hooda has been the best raider for Bengaluru Bulls this season. He has scored 129 raid points in 12 games thus far.

Defender - Sagar Rathee

Tamil Thalaivas captain Sagar Rathee has been very consistent in the last few games. He is in the Top 10 of the defenders' leaderboard with 31 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

Neeraj Narwal was in splendid touch in the last match against Haryana Steelers. He scored six touch points and three bonus points.

TAM vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat Hooda

Narender Hoshiyar

Five Must-Picks for TAM vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 77

Player Name Bharat Hooda Narender Hoshiyar Sagar Rathee Neeraj Narwal Saurabh Nandal

TAM vs BLR Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Vikash Kandola has struggled for consistency in PKL 2022 thus far but he is a champion raider and could have his moment tomorrow night.

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal and Sagar Rathee.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar and Bharat Hooda.

Captain: Bharat Hooda | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.

TAM vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Jagannath and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal and Himanshu.

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Narender Hoshiyar and Bharat Hooda.

Captain: Narender Hoshiyar | Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola.

