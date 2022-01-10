TAM vs HAR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2021-2022, Match 45

The Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with the Haryana Steelers in Match 45 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday, 10 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Thalaivas are currently placed fifth in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 22 points. They have a couple of wins and a loss from seven encounters thus far. The club's remaining four matches have ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Steelers find themselves in seventh place with 20 points to their name. They have three wins and losses each so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Haryana-based club also have a draw against their name this season.

The Tamil Thalaivas drew their previous PKL encounter against the Patna Pirates. Both sides scored 30 points each and had to split points. The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, defeated the Bengal Warriors in their previous encounter by four points. They won the game 41 - 37 and will look to continue their three-match unbeaten streak.

Both sides meet each other in the first game of the day in a bid to climb up the points table.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 45, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas

Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sagar B Krishna, Ashish.

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Rohit Gulia, Vikash Khandola, Meetu Mehender, Bhavani Rajput.

Captain: Vikash Khandola | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Surender Nada, Sagar, Ravi Kumar, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Meetu Mehender, MS Athul.

Captain: Meetu Mehender | Vice-Captain: Surender Nada.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra