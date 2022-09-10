TAT vs VIV Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Tadoba Tigers vs Vijaynagara Veers Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition, Match 3

The Tadoba Tigers will take on Vijaynagara Veers in Match 3 of the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition on Saturday, September 10. The Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi will host this contest.

Both sides will look to start their campaign with a bang. A total of 10 teams will compete for silverware in the Monsoon Edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. All 10 teams are part of a single group and will play once against the other teams in the group stage.

Match Details

Match: Tadoba Tigers vs Vijaynagara Veers.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi.

Squads to choose from

Tadoba Tigers

Vishal Singh, Teenu Lohan, Himanshu Rawat, Pankaj Sharma, Mahendra Bisht, Shivam Anil Kumar, Sagar Lalla Singh, Rajan Choudhary, Udit Lohan, Shubham Premcharit, Nitin Bisht, Ravikant Sudhir Singh, Arjun Rathi.

Vijaynagara Veers

Mahendra Yadav-I, Shivam Singh Tomar, Krishan Nagar, Alok Kumar, Ravi Bhati, Nikky Nagar, Utkarsh Pratap Singh, Ritik Sharma, Amit Nagar-II, Arjun Sirohi, Shubham Bhidhuri, Abhijeet Dagar, Rajendra Singh, Vishal Choudhary-I.

Probable Playing 7

Tadoba Tigers

Vishal Singh, Teenu Lohan, Mahendra Bisht, Shivam Anil Kumar, Rajan Choudhary, Udit Lohan, Shubham Premcharit.

Vijaynagara Veers

Mahendra Yadav-I, Shivam Singh Tomar, Nikky Nagar, Utkarsh Pratap Singh, Arjun Sirohi, Shubham Bhidhuri, Vishal Choudhary-I.

TAT vs VIV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mahendra Yadav-I, Vishal Singh, Mahendra Bisht, Utkarsh Pratap Singh, Arjun Sirohi, Rajan Choudhary, Vishal Choudhary-I.

Captain: Arjun Sirohi; Vice-Captain: Mahendra Bisht.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivam Singh Tomar, Vishal Singh, Shivam Anil Kumar, Nikky Nagar, Shubham Bhidhuri, Rajan Choudhary, Vishal Choudhary-I.

Captain: Vishal Singh; Vice-Captain: Rajan Choudhary,

Where to watch Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition?

Fans can watch the Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition match between the Tadoba Tigers and Vijaynagara Veers live on the Fancode app or website. The Yuva Kabaddi Monsoon Edition matches will not be telecasted on TV.

