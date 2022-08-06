Pro Kabaddi 2022 full squads: PKL 2022 players list and 12 teams details

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction came to a close on Saturday evening (August 6) after two riveting days of strategy and battle on the auction floor. While Day 1 was filled with explosive and record-breaking bids, it was a quieter affair on Day 2 of the auction.

With Category C, Category D, and the unsold players from earlier rounds going under the hammer, we didn't see too many bidding wars or hefty bids.

Iranian Amirhossein Bastami was the most expensive buy on Day 2, going to the Haryana Steelers for ₹65.10 lakhs. Neeraj Narwal, Rinku Narwal, Shankar Gadai, and Kiran Laxman Nagar were some of the other good earners.

The teams were sharp with their auction strategies on the second day of the auction. They made their bids according to their exploits on Day 1, building around the star players they signed.

With that, let's look at the full squads for all the twelve teams for the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.

Auction Buys: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

Bengaluru Bulls Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Mayur Kadam, Yash Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Bharat, and Rajnesh.

Auction Buys: Vikash Khandola, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik, Sudhakar Krishanth Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, and Harmanjit Singh.

Dabang Delhi KC Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Suraj Panwar, Ashish Narwal, and Vijay.

Auction Buys: Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Md. Liton Ali, Reza Katoulinezhad, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, and Monu.

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Sonu, Rakesh, Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Parteek Dahiya, and Rohan Singh.

Auction Buys: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Young Chang Ko, Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rinku Narwal, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola, Vinod Kumar, Baldev Singh, Sawin, Purna Singh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, and Manuj.

Haryana Steelers Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Vinay, Meetu, Jaideep, Ankit, Mohit, Monu, Harsh, Naveen, and Sunny.

Auction Buys: Manjeet, Nitin Rawal, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, and Rakesh Narwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak, Devank, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Ashish, and Abhishek KS.

Auction Buys: V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Reza Mirbagheri, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Bhavani Rajput, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Chandel, and Rahul Dhanware.

Patna Pirates Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Manish, Rohit, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Anuj Kumar, and Naveen Sharma.

Auction Buys: Rohit Gulia, Sachin, Sunil Narwal, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Abdul Insamam S, Shivam Chaudhari, Anand Surendra Tomar, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, and Sagar Kumar.

Puneri Paltan Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Mohit Goyat, Akash Santhosh Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Govind Gurjar, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Pankaj Mohite, Badal Taqdir Singh, and Aditya Tushar Shinde.

Auction Buys: Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Harsh Mahesh Lad, and D Mahindaprasad.

Tamil Thalaivas Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Tamil Thalaivas Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Gethu ah?

ah!



We now have our first player from the auction night. And he’s the most sought-after one yet!



Ini namma aatam verithanama irukum!



#VivoPKLPlayerAuction

#IdhuNammaAatam

#VivoProKabaddi

We now have our first player from the auction night. And he's the most sought-after one yet!

Retained Players: Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Himanshu, and Narender.

Auction Buys: Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit.

Telugu Titans Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Muhammed Shihas S, Prince, Palla Ramakrishna, Vinay, Mohit Pahal, Mohit, and Nitin.

Auction Buys: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Adarsh T, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Aman Kadian, and Ravinder.

U Mumba Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Rinku, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Shivansh Thakur, Rupesh, and Sachin.

Auction Buys: Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, and Satywan.

UP Yoddha Squad 2022 for PKL 9

Retained Players: Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit, Aman, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, and Durgesh Kumar.

Auction Buys: Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Abozar Mighani, Gurdeep, Jaideep, Gulveer Singh, Rathan K, Nehal B Sawal Desai, and Babu Murugasan.

