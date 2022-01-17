TEL vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 61

The Telugu Titans will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in Match 61 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Monday, January 17. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Titans are languishing at the bottom of the PKL points table with just 11 points from nine matches so far this season. They have registered seven losses and a couple of draws to their name and are still in the quest for their first victory.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are currently placed eighth in the table with 25 points from ten encounters. They have four wins and five losses so far this season, while their other match ended in a draw. A win on Monday would see them move to sixth place.

The Titans head into this clash on the back of a loss against UP Yoddha by six points. They have lost their last five Pro Kabaddi matches and are highly unlikely to progress to the next round of the competition.

The Warriors, on the other hand, drew their previous match against U Mumba. They are enjoying a two-match unbeaten streak and are expected to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Warriors have been a better side when compared to the Titans so far this season. Consequently, the Bengal-based club are the favorites to win this match.

Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 61, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans

Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Darshan J, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abozar Mighani, Amit, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Darshan J, Maninder Singh, Rajnish.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit, Sandeep Kandola, Ran Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

