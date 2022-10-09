TEL vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 8

The Telugu Titans will take on the Bengal Warriors in the eighth game of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi on Sunday (October 9) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams are coming off defeats. The Titans lost 34-29 in a Southern Derby to the Bengaluru Bulls. Despite looking the stronger team on paper, the Titans appeared to lack the required cohesion, especially in defence.

While they were in the game during the first half, the Bengal Warriors gradually lost their grip on proceedings as the Steelers began to dominate. While substitute Manoj Gowda and Girish Ernak put in some impressive individual performances, the Warriors were found lacking as a team.

TEL vs BEN Match Details

The two teams face off in the second game of a doubleheader that starts at 8.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: October 9, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TEL vs BEN Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: L

BEN vs TEL Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans Injury News/ Team Update

Abhishek Singh should miss out due to an unconfirmed injury.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai, Monu Goyat, and Rajnish

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Manoj Gowda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ashish Sangwan, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 8

Raider - Maninder Singh

While it took him some time to get going, Singh had a decent game against the Haryana Steelers, scoring seven raid points. It was enough for him to become the second raider to reach the 1000-raid points mark. He'll look to kick on from that milestone.

Defender - Girish Ernak

Girish Maruti Ernak picked up the first High 5 of the season with his six-point defensive show against the Steelers. Even as some of his defensive partners struggled, Ernak impressed with his six tackle points.

All-Rounder - Manoj Gowda

Bengal Warriors substitute Manoj Gowda ended up as their best raider on the mat, scoring eight points from nine raids with a 100% Not Out percentage. He's very likely to be moved up to the starting seven against the Titans. At 11.5 credits, he's an affordable enabler for your fantasy team.

TEL vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Despite his lukewarm start to the season, Singh remains a top Dream11 captaincy choice. As the lead raider of the team, he should put in the maximum number of raids and once he finds some form, he'll start raking in the Dream11 points.

Parvesh Bhainswal

Parvesh Bhainswal made a solid debut against the Bulls despite ending up on the losing side, forming a decent cover combination with Surjeet Singh. He'll look to improve on the three tackle points he picked up.

Five Must-Picks for BEN vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 8

Player Name Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Manoj Gowda Parvesh Bhainswal Siddharth Desai

TEL vs BEN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

There's plenty of uncertainty over the starting lineups of all the teams at this stage of the competition. Wait till the lineups come out, and select only those players in your Dream11 team who're part of the starting seven.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Vishal Bhardwaj.

All-Rounders: Manoj Gowda

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai, and Shrikant Jadhav

Captain: Parvesh Bhainswal | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Surjeet Singh.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Manoj Gowda.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rajnish.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Surjeet Singh

