TEL vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 64

The Telugu Titans (TEL) go up against the Bengal Warriors (BEN) in the 64th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Tuesday, January 9, at The Dome by NSCI in Mumbai.

The Titans are at the bottom of the table, with nine defeats in 10 matches, and they once again let a game slip away from them, with the Gujarat Giants making a second-half comeback to beat the Titans 37-30.

Pawan Sehrawat had a decent game in the raiding department, but the raiding unit as a whole put in too many unsuccessful raids, especially in the second half. The defense did well in the first half but made far too many errors in the second.

The Warriors have also been in poor form, and have four defeats and one tie in their last five matches. The most recent of those defeats came against the Haryana Steelers, as Maninder Singh's side lost 35-41 in a pretty competitive game.

Despite a return to form for Shrikant Jadhav, the defense couldn't step up to the occasion, and against a top defensive side like the Steelers, that was always going to be a problem.

TEL vs BEN Match Details

Match: TEL vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 64

Date and Time: January 9, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

TEL vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Sanjeevi S, Rajnish, Parvesh Bhainswal/Ajit Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Rathee, and Nitin.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Aditya Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Shubham Shinde

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 64

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh is the easy choice in the raiding department owing to his stellar consistency. Considering how the Titans' defense has performed recently, he's very likely to score a Super 10.

Defender - Sandeep Dhull

Sandeep Dhull has been one of the Titans' best performers in recent games in that left corner and is probably the only must-have from the Titans, even more so than a Pawan Sehrawat. He's certainly a top defender pick from this match.

All-Rounder - Aditya Shinde

Aditya Shinde made a return to the left corner position for the Bengal Warriors and instantly made an impact, scoring three tackle points. With Nitin Kumar missing out in Bengal's last match and the Titans' options not impressive, Aditya is the best all-rounder option on paper.

TEL vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Shubham Shinde

Sandeep Dhull/Pawan Sehrawat

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 64

Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Pawan Sehrawat, Aditya Shinde, and Sandeep Dhull.

TEL vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Bengal Warriors should win this one with ease unless the Titans work some miracle to get their combinations and plans right consistently for all 40 minutes. A minimum of four Bengal players is essential for any team playing in the Grand league, and that number could well go up to five.

Backing Maninder Singh or Shubham Shinde with the captaincy is both the safe and wise play for this match, considering the relative strength of the Titans in both departments.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Shubham Shinde, and Vaibhav Garje.

All-Rounders: Adithya Shine.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Shrikant Jadhav, and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Shubham Shinde. I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

TEL vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull, Shubham Shinde, and Mohit Rathee.

All-Rounders: Adithya Shine.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Shrikant Jadhav, and Maninder Singh.

Captain: Maninder Singh. I Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.