TEL vs BEN prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 9, 2024

Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans will face Maninder Singh’s Bengal Warriors in the 64th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023. Mumbai’s DOME by NSCI stadium will host the game on Tuesday at 8 pm IST.

Titans’ disgrace continues as they are coming off a fourth consecutive, eighth loss of the PKL 10 against Gujarat Giants 30-37. They led the first half pretty well at 19-14. However, Giants bounced back 11-23 with an all-round effort.

Captain Pawan Sehrawat emerged as their top raider with eight raid points from 18 raids.

Meanwhile, the Warriors also suffered their fourth defeat in a row against the Haryana Steelers 35-41. They dominated the first 20 minutes with the score 17-13, including one all-out. However, the Steelers staged a powerful comeback with 28 points, including 13 raid points, 11 tackle points, and one all-out.

Shrikant Jadhav completed his Super 10 while Maninder Singh earned eight raid points. Aditya Shinde shined in the defense with four tackle points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs BEN Dream11 match.

#3 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.0 credits

Pawan Sehrawat trying to escape Fazel Atrachali’s ankle-hold (Credits: PKL)

Pawan Sehrawat has been the captain as well as a standout raider for Telugu Titans. He has the joint-most Super 10s (6) to his name. He has bagged 86 raid points from 66 successful raids, including two Super raids, and ranks among the top 10 raiders with a 9.55 average.

Given his raiding prowess, the “Hi-Flyer” will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain of your TEL vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#2 Shubham Shinde (BEN) - 15.5 credits

Shubham Shinde with a high-five to his teammate (Credits: PKL)

Shubham Shinde finds himself among the top five defenders of PKL10. With 32 tackle points from 31 successful tackles, he has been the most successful defender of the Warriors this season. He underperformed in the last two games but will seek to bounce back in the upcoming one and prove to be lethal.

Shinde’s 3.2 average tackle success/match with a 53% success rate, makes him a reliable choice for the captain/vice-captain in your TEL vs BEN Dream11 teams.

#1 Maninder Singh (BEN) - 15.0 credits

Maninder Singh in action (Credits: PKL)

Maninder Singh is undoubtedly the best choice captain/vice-captain position in your fantasy teams.

He ranks third in the most successful raids/raid points leaderboard with 77 raids and 97 raid points, respectively. He averages 9.69 raid points from 10 matches with an impressive 65% raid strike rate.

The “Mighty Maninder” also has five Super 10s and four Super raids to his name.

