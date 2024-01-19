TEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 19, 2024

The first match of the Hyderabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Telugu Titans square off with the Bengaluru Bulls at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Ranked 12th, the Telugu Titans suffered a narrow 38-35 loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous game. Pawan Sehrawat was the star performer with a Super 10 and two tackle points, while Sandeep Dhull claimed a High 5.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls have had a mixed campaign in the last five games, winning two of them so far. The Bengal Warriors beat them in the previous game with a scoreline of 35-29. Bharat Hooda stood out in the raiding department with a Super 10, while Surjeet Singh executed four tackles.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming TEL vs BLR Dream11 match.

#3 Sandeep Dhull (TEL) - 14.0 credits

Sandeep Dhull (right) during Ajit Kumar's raid (Credits: PKL)

Sandeep Dhull has been in fine form lately, executing 18 successful tackles in the last five games, including one Super tackle. He secured his third High 5 in the previous game against the Panthers.

Despite a subpar performance in the previous match against the Bulls, where he only scored one point, he is determined to make a comeback today.

With 30 tackle points and an impressive average of three, Sandeep will be a wise pick for the vice-captain of your TEL vs BLR Dream11 teams.

#2 Surjeet Singh (BLR) - 14.5 credits

Surjeet Singh with a failed tackle against Rajnish (Credits PKL)

Surjeet Singh has been the star defender of the Bengaluru Bulls. He has executed 37 successful tackles in 13 matches. He missed his fourth High 5 by a single point in the previous game against the Bengal Warriors.

Surjeet secured seven tackle points in the reverse fixture against the Telugu Titans and will be poised to replicate a similar success today.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (TEL) - 15.5 credits

Pawan Sehrawat of Telugu Titans (Credits: PKL)

The “Hi-Flyer” Pawan Sehrawat secured his eighth Super 10, second consecutive, in the most recent game against the Panthers. He also claimed two tackle points in defence.

Pawan was phenomenal against the Bulls in the reverse fixture during the Chennai leg, scoring 13 raid points. He will be keen to recreate it in the upcomingthe TEL vs BLR Dream11 match.

