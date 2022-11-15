TEL vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 81

The Telugu Titans take on the Bengaluru Bulls in the 81st match of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) on Tuesday, November 15, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Once the most fiercely contested rivalries in PKL history, it's surprising to see the two teams with vastly different graphs now. While the Titans are stranded in the bottom half of the table for quite a while now, the Bulls look on course to finish in the top two.

The Titans suffered another defeat in their last encounter, losing 30-41 to the UP Yoddhas. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls' smart bonus point tactic helped them secure a 40-34 win over the Tamil Thalaivas.

A win here for the Bulls will take them back to the top of the points table ahead of Puneri Paltan, with the Titans playing for pride and to regain some confidence.

TEL vs BLR Match Details

The Southern Derby is the second match of a doubleheader and will begin at 08:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 81

Date and Time: November 15, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

TEL vs BLR Recent Form Guide

Telugu Titans Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

TEL vs BLR Probable Playing 7s

Telugu Titans Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Titans.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Vinay/K Hanumanthu.

Bengaluru Bulls Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Probable Playing 7

Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 81

Raider - Bharat

Six raid points away from topping the charts, Bharat has been tremendous this season. Against a struggling Titans side, he is expected to pick up another Super 10.

Defender - Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj looks like the only Titans player with some confidence in this game. With Parvesh Bhainswal scoring points inconsistently and Surjeet Singh out of form, Vishal has done the heavy lifting. Some handy tackle points are expected from him.

All-Rounder - Neeraj Narwal

Neeraj Narwal might be the only starting all-rounder available to pick for this game apart from Mohsen Maghsoudlou. His good mix of touch points and tackle points makes him the best option on paper among the all-rounders.

TEL vs BLR Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Siddharth Desai

Five Must-Picks for TEL vs BLR, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 81

Player Name Bharat Siddharth Desai Vishal Bhardwaj Saurabh Nandal Neeraj Narwal

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

I'd back the Bulls to register another win without any hesitation. Bharat, Neeraj Narwal and the Bulls' defense should be among your prime targets. As for the Titans, I don't really see any players captaining, except perhaps for Siddharth Desai.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Parvesh Bhainswal, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman.

All-Rounders: Neeraj Narwal.

Raiders: Bharat, Siddharth Desai, and Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Bharat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

